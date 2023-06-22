Here's How You Can Get an Epic Weeklong 'Sleep Vacation' for Free

Emma is a sleep company that plans to launch its very own line of secluded sleep vacations at various destinations around the world. "Sleep vacations" in general are a concept on the rise, with Tripadvisor going so far as to name the best hotels for sleep in 2023. According to Emma, 77% of people dream of going on a sleep vacation and 98% consider good sleep to be a vital part of a vacation.

I’m definitely in that 98%, though unfortunately most of my vacations leave me feeling under-rested as I race to cram in as much as possible during my limited time away from work. The idea of dedicating a week of my life to good sleep sounds absolutely… dreamy.

"Sleep tourism helps people step away from daily stressors and rediscover the essential need for restful sleep," said Theresa Schnorbach, Sleep Research Team Lead from Emma, in a statement. "By prioritizing relaxation and having the chance to connect with nature, individuals can achieve better cognitive function, emotional balance, and overall well-being during a sleep vacation."

Emma defines a sleep vacation as one that makes rest and rejuvenation the core elements of the trip. Ideally, you’ll be in a natural, peaceful, and secluded environment. Before launching its own line of sleep vacations later this summer, the company is giving one lucky person the very first Emma Sleep Vacation. You can enter to win at Emma-Sleep.com, by playing a game where you guess the correct country shown in the photo above.

In order to be eligible to win, you must be over 18 and live in Portugal, Italy, Spain, the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Denmark, the USA, or Canada. A winner will be chosen at random from correct guesses and announced on July 12, 2023.

The destination of the sleep vacation giveaway has not yet been announced.