Everyone Gets a Free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on Wednesday

Are you feeling a little sluggish today? Do you have the feeling that an intense sugar rush is just the thing you need? While the logic is debatable, the impulse is not. You can satisfy that urge for free because Wednesday, July 11, is 7-Eleven Day (7/11? Get it? Eh?). As it does every year, 7-Eleven is giving out free Slurpees at every US location.
For its 91st anniversary, the convenience store will let you drop in and pick up a free small Slurpee. Even better, the new flavor available on 7-Eleven Day is a ridiculous breakfast throwback. The featured flavor is Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries, which is only available for a limited time. You can try it for free, and it won't even cut the roof of your mouth.
If you're hungry, you can pair your free Slurpee with $1 Big Bite hot dogs, according to a press release. Then, 7-Eleven will celebrate inching one year closer to its centennial with freebies for all of its 7Rewards members all week long. "Members" makes it sound more complicated than it is. Download the store's free mobile app via the App Store or Google Play, and you've just become a member.
Other promos for the week include:
July 12: Free 7-Select Pure Water with the purchase of any Bodyarmor sports drink.
July 13: Free Big Gulp with the purchase of a share-size Snickers.
July 14: Free popcorn with the purchase of a 20-ounce Smartwater.
July 15: Free Reese's with the purchase of a share-size bag of 7-Select gummies.
July 16: Free 20-ounce Coke with the purchase of any package of Cheez-Its.
A lot of these seem like a perfect stop on your way to the movie theater. Impress your date with your ability to sneak in an entire bag of popcorn. Everyone will be in awe. Probably.
