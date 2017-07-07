Everyone Gets Free Slurpees at 7-Eleven Next Week

At this point in your life, chances are you need a damn good reason to drink a sugary frozen drink that doesn't have booze in it. If that's the case, then 7-Eleven may have you covered on Tuesday, July 11 -- yes, on 7/11 -- with a nationwide deal for free Slurpees.
Here's the deal:
To celebrate its annual 7-Eleven Day -- and its 90th birthday -- the ubiquitous gas station and convenience store chain said it will hand out free small Slurpees at most of its locations across the country from 11am to 7pm, while supplies last. As with previous years, you can choose from any available Slurpee, including the new cotton candy flavor. Best of all, you don't need to bring a coupon or buy anything else to get your cup of ice-cold sugar overload.
And in case one free Slurpee isn't enough for you, 7-Eleven will give you 11 more free Slurpees when you buy seven during "Slurpee Week," July 12 through July 18, according to a spokesperson for the not-so-subtle company.
Just be prepared to wait line for a while. Oh, and for some intense brain freeze, too.
