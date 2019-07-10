Everyone Gets a Free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on Thursday

You're a year older, and a lot has changed around the world. But 7-Eleven Day? 7-Eleven Day is the same. You're getting a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven.
Thursday, July 11, is 7-Eleven Day. You know: 7-Eleven, 7/11? You get it. Every year, the convenience store celebrates its birthday on the 11th by doling out free small Slurpees to all comers at US locations. The chain estimates that it will give away nine million free Slurpees over the course of the day. The freebie -- no purchase required -- is available from 11am to 7pm (local time).
In honor of the day, there are even more deals, plus a bonus free Slurpee waiting in the wings. If you're a 7Rewards member and scan the app when checking out with your free Slurpee, you'll get a coupon in the app for another free Slurpee in any size that can be redeemed over the next 30 days. Also, if you order through the 7NOW delivery app the following day, July 12, you'll get a free medium Slurpee.
That's a sugar rush that could last you a solid 36 hours. Though, somehow, Slurpees have just ("just") 25-27 grams of sugar per 12-ounce serving (it varies based on the flavor), That's a good deal less than the 39 grams you get in 12 ounces of Coke or the 46 grams in 12 ounces of Mountain Dew.
Beyond the cascading waterfall of brightly colored frozen sugar water, you'll find Big Bite Hot Dogs, pizza slices, Cherry Slurpee Cookies, and Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders are all just a buck for the day at participating locations as long as you're a 7Rewards member. If you somehow haven't had your fill of nostalgia from binging Stranger Things, ride your bike to 7-Eleven and get a sugar high. It's just like middle school all over again.
