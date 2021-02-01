McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Spicy Nuggets in Delivery Orders
They're finally here and they can finally be in your mouth.
It's clear that fast food restaurants sometimes take away popular items because they can bring them back to great fanfare (and demand). Still, what have we all done in a previous life to deserve the torture of never having spicy nuggets on any menu for more than a short while?
Well, if you're capable of looking the other way in the face of this spicy betrayal, McDonald's has brought back the good stuff. Like meat to orcs, Spicy McNuggets are back on the menu. As an apology for keeping hot chicken nuggets out of your hands -- that's not what they're saying, but that's how I see it -- you can grab some for free this week.
Order McDelivery with DoorDash and hit the $20 minimum to snag a free six-piece order of Spicy Chicken McNuggets. You'll just have to drop in the code "SPICY" anytime from February 2-6. Though, the code isn't going to wipe out any delivery fees you have to pay.
Nonetheless, boom, you're six nuggets richer. At least, that's true until you eat them, but you'll always be able to carry that special memory of the time you got six Spicy McNuggets for free. Those were the good days.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.