McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Spicy Nuggets in Delivery Orders

It's clear that fast food restaurants sometimes take away popular items because they can bring them back to great fanfare (and demand). Still, what have we all done in a previous life to deserve the torture of never having spicy nuggets on any menu for more than a short while?

Well, if you're capable of looking the other way in the face of this spicy betrayal, McDonald's has brought back the good stuff. Like meat to orcs, Spicy McNuggets are back on the menu. As an apology for keeping hot chicken nuggets out of your hands -- that's not what they're saying, but that's how I see it -- you can grab some for free this week.

Order McDelivery with DoorDash and hit the $20 minimum to snag a free six-piece order of Spicy Chicken McNuggets. You'll just have to drop in the code "SPICY" anytime from February 2-6. Though, the code isn't going to wipe out any delivery fees you have to pay.

Nonetheless, boom, you're six nuggets richer. At least, that's true until you eat them, but you'll always be able to carry that special memory of the time you got six Spicy McNuggets for free. Those were the good days.