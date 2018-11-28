You Can Sleep Under the Northern Lights for Free at the World’s Most Remote Hotel

Do you hate everyone you know? Loathe your job? Revile your city? You might consider therapy, but as a supplement, we have a far more immediate solution: a stay at the world's most remote hotel.
Stationed off the coast of East Greenland, on the island of Ittoqqortoormiit, your frigid, desolate palace awaits, courtesy of Hotels.com. With just 450 local residents, Ittoqqortoormiit (we're not kidding, that's its real name) offers the the highest mountain in the Arctic, the world's most expansive national park, and views of the northern lights that the booking site refers to as "on fleek" in a press release. Whilst cleansing your soul in the midst of your time off the grid, Hotels.com will hook you up with a free stay at Ittoqqortoormiit Guest House, which looks a little bit like it's made of Lincoln Logs.
Founded in 1925 by a group if Inuit settlers, the icy island is littered with fjords and scenic overlooks. "It is also one of the most remote settlements in the world. Ittoqqortoormiit’s closest neighbors are the musk oxen, polar bears and walruses," Hotels.com said. "And the Danish Sirius Patrol based 266 miles away -- that’s the elite Danish dog sled unit, one of the most respected military units in the world. No big deal."
While booking, travelers can get the discount with the code “REMOTE” on Hotels.com (you'll still have to pay 1% of the room rate and applicable taxes). The whole process is relatively time sensitive, however, as the offer expires on December 31. There are also a handful of minor restrictions; namely, that visits are limited to the month of March 2019. "Spring is the perfect time to visit Ittoqqortoormiit. The island is frozen for nine months of the year but the early spring temperatures range from -4°F to zero," the release explains. "When the summer sun shines, temperatures can reach a balmy 48°F, but you’ll still need to get those thermals, scarves and, of course, a bobble hat at the ready."
In order to actually reach the place, you'll fly into Reykjavik, Iceland before boarding a smaller plane to the town of Akureyri, where you'll spend a night whale watching amongst the fjords. Next, you'll take a third plane to Constable Point, and finally, a helicopter to the glorious land of Ittoqqortoormiit, before cruising to the guest house in an ATV.
"Warning! This destination is not for the faint-hearted, as you may find polar bears and other dangerous wildlife roaming the island. Real adventurers only need apply" the company notes. So it's time to ask yourself: Are you bold and misanthropic enough for Ittoqqortoormiit?
Still, in the parlance of Stefon, this island has everything: fjords, Northern lights, musk oxen, an elite Danish dog sled unit, Lincoln Logs, a mountain. What more could you want?
