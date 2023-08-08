The National Parks Are Giving Away a Subaru EV and a $5,000 Getaway for Free

Hold your horses—you might want to wait before you book your next national park vacay.

The National Park Foundation and Subaru have teamed up to give away one (or better, two) incredible prizes to one lucky outdoors fan. From now and through October 16, you can enter the "Explore More" sweepstakes, and if selected, you'll be gifted one brand-new all-electric Subaru SUV (a Subaru Solterra EV, to be precise) as well as a $5,000 vacation to the national park of your choosing.

While there will only be one grand prize winner, the runner-up can consider themselves to be quite lucky as well. The second selected winner won't get the new car, but they'll still receive a $5,000 national park vacation as a prize, which is still a pretty big deal. Additionally, another 48 people will be selected, and will be awarded National Park Foundation-branded merch, including a tote bag and a 17-ounce stainless steel water bottle.

Entering the sweepstakes is pretty straightforward. You must be over 21, and you can submit your entry right here. For more information and to read the official rules, you can visit this website.