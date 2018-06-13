Everyone in America Gets Free Taco Bell Today, Thanks to Basketball

Everyone in America gets free Taco Bell on Wednesday, thanks to basketball. More specifically, thanks to the Golden State Warriors' victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court in Game 3 of the NBA Finals last week. As you can imagine, Warriors fans are gearing up for the giveaway by rubbing the free food in Cavs fans' faces.
Before we get into the good-spirited shade, though, here's the deal: Head to your local T-Bell any time between 2pm and 6pm on Wednesday, June 13, and they'll give you one free Doritos Locos Taco. That's it. You don't need a coupon, and you don't need to buy anything -- though, you'll likely end up adding a Crunchwrap or two to complete your meal. In any case, don't forget to grab a few packets of Fire Sauce.
The giveaway is the result of Taco Bell's third annual "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion and was officially triggered when the Warriors defeated the Cavs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland on June 6. Not only did the big hoops tournament give us the hilarious LeBron James reaction meme, but also free tacos. Of course, Warriors fan (and probably some non-Cavs fans) are laughing their way to the drive-thru. Here's just a sample of the dunking on social media:
The free taco feeding frenzy -- much like the Warriors' sweep in the Finals -- was pretty much expected. It marks the third year Taco Bell has teamed up with the NBA to unleash the flavored tortilla chip-taco hybrids (and maybe some indigestion) on America. It also cements the Warriors' status as taco heroes, considering the team won everyone free tacos when they beat the Cavs in Game 3 of the Finals last year and when they did the same in Game 4 back in 2016.
Of course, you don't have to be a fan of either team -- or even care much about basketball -- to enjoy the free tacos. That's kind of the whole point, according to the chain.
"'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' adds another level of competition to the mix and unites fans to rally around something everyone can get behind -- free tacos," Kerry Tatlock, the NBA's head of marketing partnerships, said in a recent statement.
Whether Cavs fans are brave enough to eat their feelings at Taco Bell on Wednesday remains to be seen.
