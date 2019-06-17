Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Tuesday

It's a great day to forget your lunch. That's because everyone in America (and Canada!) gets free Taco Bell on Tuesday, all thanks to... basketball. More specifically, thanks to the Golden State Warriors' victory over the Toronto Raptors on their home court in Game 2 of the NBA Finals a couple weeks ago. The Raptors ended up winning the championship, but regardless of your team, you've got a reason to celebrate: free tacos.
When and How to Get Free Tacos
Taco Bell is changing up how the free taco frenzy works this year to make it even easier to get your hands on the free food. All you have to do is head to your nearest 'Bell any time between 2pm and 6pm (local time) on Tuesday, June 18, and they'll plop a free Doritos Locos Taco into your hand. Better yet, if you register on the chain's website or mobile app, you can swing by to pick up your free Doritos Locos order at any time throughout the day. You don't even need to bring a coupon or buy anything, but maybe just accept the fact that you'll probably end up leaving with at least an order of Nacho Fries and a fistful of Fire Sauce.
Of course, you may want to give yourself enough time before heading over in case there's a long line. The deal is sadly not available via delivery services.
Why Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Tacos, Anyway
The nationwide taco party is the result of Taco Bell's annual "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, which is now in its fourth year. The deal was officially triggered when the Warriors beat the Raptors 109-104 in Toronto in Game 2 of the championship on June 2. In the lead up to the game, Taco Bell promised free Doritos Locos for everyone in America -- and, for the first, Canada -- in the event that the away team wins -- or “steals” -- a game on the home team’s court. The Chalupa maker has also staged a similar promotion during the World Series in recent years.
This is actually the fourth time the Warriors have earned Taco Bell's "Taco Champions" title. They won free Doritos Locos for everyone in America when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 last year, when they beat the Cavs in Game 3 in 2017, and when they did the same in Game 4 in 2016. The Warriors' dominance as "Taco Champions" should come as no surprise, considering it has -- until this year -- correlated with their dominance on the court. The giveaway itself should also come as no surprise, seeing as a road team win during the Finals isn't exactly uncommon. Free Doritos Locos is June is a pretty safe bet as long as Taco Bell runs the promotion.
Basically, the whole point of the promotion is to bring fans of the competing teams, basketball fans, and even non-basketball fans together to root for Team Free Food. Whether you'll end up seeing Warriors fans and Raptors fans bonding over free tacos on Tuesday remains to be seen.
