Taco Bell's Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast Burritos on Thursday

Taco Bell is bringing back breakfast menu items, finally answering the pleas of many breakfast lovers across the nation. Even a no-bones day could be made better with Taco Bell for breakfast. To celebrate this return, Taco Bell is offering its breakfast burritos for free on October 21.

Between 7 am and 11 am (in your time zone) on Thursday, you'll be able to score a free burrito while supplies last. You can sign up for a reminder on the day of by texting "Wake Up" to 1-866-WAKEUP3, and you'll get a prerecorded wake-up call Thursday morning. The deal allows you to get one of the following: a classic Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, a Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, or a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito.

To make sure you get your beauty sleep, Taco Bell has curated its own collection of sleep hacks in a digital bedtime story called "Sleep Tight, Get That Bite: A Taco Bell Bedtime Story for Adults." And to finish off the festivities, the fast food chain also has an entire sleepwear collection that includes blankets, slippers, eye covers, pajamas, and even a bathrobe.

If there's on thing better than Taco Bell, it's free Taco Bell. So set your alarms and mark your calendars to make sure you snag a free burrito.