Taco Bell Is Dishing Up Free Burritos For the Next Month

The world is a messy place. Workdays can go terribly awry. It's too hot outside. Then it's fall, and that's terrible too because it might as well be winter now. On days where you feel like this, don't you feel like you deserve something nice? A surprise bonus at work for doing such a good job or a Monopoly-esque bank error in your favor?
Well, no one wants to be the bearer of bad news, but those things probably aren't happening. However, here is what's happening: Free burritos. It's a small thing, but it's a good thing. For more than a month, Taco Bell is going to be giving out free bean burritos.
Here's how you get one: Place an order of $5 or more through TacoBell.com or the Taco Bell mobile app. Redeem the offer for a free bean burrito. Boom. Just like that, you've landed a free burrito anytime through midnight PST on October 17. Though, you can't redeem the offer for delivery. You'll actually have to leave the house unless you're able to convince a friend to go get your food.
You'll find the freebie on the mobile under the "$" icon at the bottom of your screen. From there, navigate to "Offers," and there it is. However, if you do not have an account, the deal will not appear. You are required to sign up for an account.
Not sure what $5 order to place? We've got the perfect solution for that problem.
