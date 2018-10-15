Everyone in the U.S. Gets Free Taco Bell When a Base Is Stolen in the World Series

For the seventh time, Taco Bell is launching a "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion for the World Series, which will feature either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Boston Red Sox or the Houston Astros.
It's a straightforward deal. The first player to steal a base during the World Series triggers an avalanche of tacos. The Bell is offering everyone a free Doritos Locos Taco in celebration of that steal. The championship series kicks off on October 23 and could last as late as October 31 if the series goes to seven games. No matter when that first base is stolen, taco fans can get their free taco on Thursday, November 1 from 2-6pm at participating restaurants across the country.
"We’ve created a fun tradition for our fans with Taco Bell and the ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ promotion," Noah Garden, MLB executive vice president, commerce, said in a statement. "It makes for a unique moment every year during the World Series and certainly the fans will have their eyes on the first stolen base of the Fall Classic."
Yes, it's a contest. But it's the World Series. It's not so much a matter of if as when someone steals a base. It's going to happen. And that person will become America's Taco Liberator. To honor the person who brings tacos to the masses, Taco Bell is teaming up with Topps, the trading card company, to create limited edition "Taco Hero" baseball cards.
Those cards will be available at Taco Bell locations near the ballparks hosting the World Series and with any purchase of a "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" baseball caps, which are new this year at Taco Bell's Taco Shop. The pack will include all six previous Taco Heroes: Cameron Maybin, Jacoby Ellsbury, Jason Bartlett, Ángel Pagán, Lorenzo Cain, and Francisco Lindor. The seventh will be available at Topps.com 24 hours after the base is stolen. Getting cards of people who won free tacos for you is a, uh, unique way to show your appreciation.
