Taco Bell Has Free Food Delivery Now, so You Can Be Extra Lazy

Calling all Taco Bell fans. The Crunchwrap purveyor is now offering free food delivery, so you can drown your sorrow from the devastating menu changes in the privacy of your home by eating your favorite foods (if they still exist). All you have to do is pull yourself together and drag yourself out of bed.
Here's the deal: In a partnership Grubhub, Taco Bell is offering free deliveries on orders of $12 or more (before taxes and tip), so get ready to throw yourself a private taco party. Yes, this is a great opportunity to celebrate National Taco Day on October 4, but it's also a good way to celebrate laziness.
“Taco Bell delivery makes it even easier for fans to get together and enjoy delicious and craveable food for all of life's many occasions, big and small,” Taylor Montgomery, senior director of brand marketing at Taco Bell, said in a statement. “Fans nationwide have loved using our expanded Grubhub delivery access to get Taco Bell delivered, and we’re looking forward to turning more driveways into drive-thrus with our latest free delivery offering.”
The free delivery is only available for a little while, unfortunately. To hit that $12 minimum, we would definitely recommend getting a Crunchwrap and some of the new Nacho boxes that are mandatory for game day.
Though Grubhub can't bring back the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito as some fans may have hoped, at least you can dive into a selection of the surviving menu items without leaving the comfort of your home.
