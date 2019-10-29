Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Wednesday

Everyone in America gets free tacos from Taco Bell on Wednesday, October 30, thanks to baseball. As expected, the Chalupa-slinging fast food chain's annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" free food giveaway was triggered by the first stolen base of the 2020 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. We repeat: Free tacos at Taco Bell. For everyone. On Wednesday.
Sure, it may not be the World Series you were hoping for, but a nationwide free taco party is something everyone can get excited about, no matter who you root for. Literally everyone is a winner. You just have to head to your local T-Bell and they'll present you with an edible trophy.
When and where to get the free tacos
Taco Bell is promising to give everyone in the United States one free Doritos Locos Taco; specifically, one Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco (the chain killed off the Fiery and Cool Ranch versions in August). To get your free taco, simply go to Taco Bell and request the freebie on October 30 any time between the hours of 2pm and 6pm (local time) while supplies last. Better yet, if you order your free Doritos Locos Taco through the Taco Bell mobile app, you don't have to abide by the time limitations; you can get it any time throughout the day for pickup (no additional fee) or delivery (for an additional fee). Either way, just extend your hand, grasp your free taco, maybe squirt some Fire Sauce on it, and eat it. No exchange of currency required.
Just note that while locations all across the country are participating in the free tacopalooza, you might want to call your local outpost just to confirm.
Why is Taco Bell giving out free tacos today?
Do you really need to question it? Just get in line already.
OK, OK -- you're getting a free taco today, thanks to Washington Nationals shortstop, Trea Turner, who triggered the giveaway by stealing a base in the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series on October 22. The deal is part of Taco Bell's annual Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion, which is now in its seventh year. It's pretty simple: everyone in America gets a free taco upon the first stolen base of the World Series. Any player can steal any base during any game. And since a stolen base during the Series is all but inevitable, you can pretty safely count on getting a free taco every year.
While this year's first stolen base came as early in the Series as you can get, securing free tacos has taken longer in previous years. We had to wait until the 11th inning of Game 2 during the 2017 World Series, for instance. But thankfully, stolen bases have resulted in free tacos every year Taco Bell has run the promotion so far.
Turner now joins the ranks of other former "Taco Heroes" -- aka the people who are the first to steal bases in the World Series. That includes Mookie Betts, Cameron Maybin, Jacoby Ellsbury, Jason Bartlett, Ángel Pagán, Lorenzo Cain, and Francisco Lindor.
So there you have it. The year is coming to a close, we're all getting free tacos, and baseball is ending. Now we just have to patiently await the NBA Finals in the spring and hope that Taco Bell's similar Steal a Game, Steal a Taco deal returns.
