Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Wednesday

Forget about your lunch plans -- Wednesday's the big day. Everyone in America gets free tacos from Taco Bell on October 28. The Chalupa-slinging fast food chain's annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" giveaway was triggered by the first stolen base of the 2020 World Series during Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays, securing free food for baseball fans and non-fans alike. We repeat: free tacos at Taco Bell. For everyone. Right now. Go.

Yeah, it's kind of weird time to throw a nationwide free taco party, but hey, maybe it's another good distraction to help us get through the week. Or maybe it's a chance to grab a snack when you go out to vote early . Whatever you do, try to make the most of it. It's free food after all, and that's worth celebrating. Here's everything you need to know to get yours:

When and Where to Get Free Tacos

Taco Bell locations all across the United States are handing out the free tacos throughout the day on October 28 . All you have to do is swing by your local T-Bell, ask nicely, and they'll plop a meaty and cheesy Doritos Locos Taco in your hand. The deal is limited to one DLT per person. Unlike previous years, you don't have to be there within certain hours to score the freebie, and as always, you don't need to buy anything. That's the thing, though. You're probably going to add a Crunchwrap or maybe a drink to your order to round out your snack/meal. The complimentary DLT is just a lure. Whatever you order, don't forget to ask for a handful of Fire Sauce.

By the way, if you're a Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards program member, you should have already received a promo code for a separate free DLT, meaning the free tcao you get on October 28 could be your second one if you've played your cards right. Or maybe it's your third free DLT lately. Taco Bell offers a bonus free Doritos Locos Taco just for signing up for the program.