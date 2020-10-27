Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Wednesday
Just pull up to your local T-Bell drive-thru and ask nicely.
Forget about your lunch plans -- Wednesday's the big day. Everyone in America gets free tacos from Taco Bell on October 28. The Chalupa-slinging fast food chain's annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" giveaway was triggered by the first stolen base of the 2020 World Series during Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays, securing free food for baseball fans and non-fans alike. We repeat: free tacos at Taco Bell. For everyone. Right now. Go.
Yeah, it's kind of weird time to throw a nationwide free taco party, but hey, maybe it's another good distraction to help us get through the week. Or maybe it's a chance to grab a snack when you go out to vote early . Whatever you do, try to make the most of it. It's free food after all, and that's worth celebrating. Here's everything you need to know to get yours:
When and Where to Get Free Tacos
Taco Bell locations all across the United States are handing out the free tacos throughout the day on October 28 . All you have to do is swing by your local T-Bell, ask nicely, and they'll plop a meaty and cheesy Doritos Locos Taco in your hand. The deal is limited to one DLT per person. Unlike previous years, you don't have to be there within certain hours to score the freebie, and as always, you don't need to buy anything. That's the thing, though. You're probably going to add a Crunchwrap or maybe a drink to your order to round out your snack/meal. The complimentary DLT is just a lure. Whatever you order, don't forget to ask for a handful of Fire Sauce.
By the way, if you're a Taco Bell Loyalty Rewards program member, you should have already received a promo code for a separate free DLT, meaning the free tcao you get on October 28 could be your second one if you've played your cards right. Or maybe it's your third free DLT lately. Taco Bell offers a bonus free Doritos Locos Taco just for signing up for the program.
Our Taco Hero has stolen a base. Now, America, you get to steal a free Doritos Locos Tacos. Steal yours 10/28.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 21, 2020
Why Taco Bell's Giving Out Free Tacos
To put it simply, because baseball.
More specifically, because Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts netted the first stolen base of the Series, triggering the chain's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion, which is now in its ninth year. The deal is a simple one: If a player steals a base during the World Series, then everyone in America gets a free Doritos Locos Taco. It doesn't matter who steals it, which team they play for, or the game during which it takes place. And because a stolen base during the World Series is all but certain to happen, you can safely count on getting a free DLT every year. Stolen bases have granted us free tacos every year Taco Bell has run the promotion so far.
In case you're wondering, subsequent stolen bases don't result in additional free tacos; it's just the one and that's it.
Betts, who previously won everyone free tacos during the 2018 World Series (he was playing for the Boston Red Sox at the time), stole the base in the fifth inning of Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays on October 20. The fifth inning of the first game is pretty early for the first stolen base of the series, but it actually happened even earlier last year, when Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner stole a base in the first inning of Game 1 against the Houston Astros.
Taco Bell bestows the title of "Taco Hero" on the players who trigger the deal each year, so now that Betts has done it twice, that must make him some kind of Taco Legend.
Want More Free Food?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs , birthday freebies , gift card offers , deals on food for kids , food delivery , and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.