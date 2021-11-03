Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell Today. Here's When & How to Get Yours.
It's the time of the year. Taco Bell is giving out free tacos as part of its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.
It's the big day. You and everyone else in the US have the opportunity to snag a totally free taco from Taco Bell.
For the last 10 years, Taco Bell has run the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion. It's simple. When the first base is stolen in the World Series, it triggers a massive giveaway across the US. Baseball lovers and taco lovers can unite on November 4 to grab a totally free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco.
When and Where to Get Free Tacos
All you have to do to grab the freebie is swing through your local T-Bell. You're just going to grab a free taco. Maybe it's a snack, maybe you're going to add something to your order to make a meal of it. Your choice.
The base was stolen by Atlanta's Ozzie Albies in Game 1. He is this year's "Taco Hero." As a special twist for the 10th anniversary of the promotion, the base stolen by Albies will make its way to the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. That makes your taco a part of history.
It's not entirely clear how many tacos Taco Bell doles out as part of this promotion every year. It's clearly a lot. Past estimates bet that it is giving out more than $10 million in tacos.
If you're going, be aware that there's a lot of people swinging into Taco Bell for the freebie. That means there might be long lines. Be prepared to wait, and be prepared to be extra kind to the employees. It'll be a stressful day for them. So, mask up where it's needed and have some patience. You're walking out with a free taco.
