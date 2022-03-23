Here's How to Get Free Nacho Fries from Taco Bell for the Next Two Days
The fan-favorite menu item is back for a limited time.
Nacho Fries are back on the menu at Taco Bell, to the relief of many fans. But, to some people's dismay, they are a bit more expensive. It was a maximum price difference of about $0.10, but when all fast food is getting pricier, even the slightest increase can be a bummer.
But Taco Bell is never one to skimp on the deals, and that includes for the Nacho Fries. Between March 24 and 26, Taco Bell Rewards members can get a free order of Nacho Fries with any order that totals $1 or more. That's One Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito or Spicy Potato Taco!
To join the Taco Bell Rewards program, download the Taco Bell app or head to the Taco Bell website for more information. Beyond the free order of Nacho Fries, the chain has more deals and exclusive offers on the app.
The deals don't end there. If you order through GrubHub between March 27 and April 13, you can get a free order of Nacho Fries with any Taco Bell order of $15 or more.
And if you're looking for a way to spend more than $1 at Taco Bell this week, the chain also debuted its first vegetarian combo meal as part of its 60th-anniversary celebration.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.