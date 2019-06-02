Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on June 18

Whether you're a rabid Golden State Warriors fan or aren't even certain what the letters in NBA stand for, there's good reason to be pumped about this year's NBA Finals. That's because the Warriors road game win over the Raptors in Toronto in Game 2 of the hoops tournament on June 2 triggered Taco Bell's massive Doritos Locos Tacos nationwide giveaway.
Get ready for free tacos, everyone.
After reviving its "Steal A Game, Steal A Taco" promotion once again this year, Taco Bell will be giving away one free Doritos Locos Taco to everyone in America thanks to the Warriors' 109-104 defeat over the Raptors on their home court in Toronto. Participating Taco Bell locations around the country will be slinging free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday, June 18 from 2pm to 6pm (local time).
Feelreal Multisensory VR Lets You Smell Movies!
The perennial T-Bell deal promised free tacos for everyone if the away team wins (or "steals") a game on the home team's court during the 2019 NBA Finals. Incredibly, the deal has been triggered thanks to a Golden State Warriors road win during the Finals for the past two years, making this the third. Whether you're a fan of them or not, there's no denying that the Warriors have been good for anyone who loves free food.
Since it's still early in the series (it's the best of seven games), there's no telling which team will ultimately walk away with the championship, but either way, taco lovers everywhere just claimed a win.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.