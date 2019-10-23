Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on October 30

If, for some reason, you stopped paying attention to baseball season when your home team was eliminated, now is a good time to stop and check in on the 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. That's because you now have something great to celebrate, regardless of who you root for: free tacos. Taco Bell's annual Steal a Base, Steal a Taco deal was triggered during Game 1 on Tuesday.
Nationals shortstop Trea Turner stole second base during the very first inning of the game, making short work of the quest to win free tacos for everyone in America, now in its seventh year. Thanks to Turner's quick feet, you get a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco (RIP to the other Doritos tacos) just by showing up at your local T-Bell. The freebie feeding frenzy goes down on Wednesday, October 30 from 2pm to 6pm (local time). You don't have to buy anything. And if you have the Taco Bell app on your phone, you can order your free taco at any time throughout the day; just remember that delivery is not included.
Fans of both baseball and Taco Bell are in a win-win situation.
Thanks again, Trea Turner. America salutes you.
