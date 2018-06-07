Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on June 13

It's official: Everyone is getting free Taco Bell, thanks to basketball. That's because the Golden State Warriors' road game win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Wednesday night instantly triggered the fast food chain's annual nationwide Doritos Locos Taco giveaway.
Taco Bell is giving everyone in America one free Doritos Locos Taco after the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers on their home court, 110-102. T-Bell locations all across the country will dole out millions of the flavored tortilla chip-taco hybrids on June 13, from 2pm to 6pm (local time). So, uh, get a few packets of Fire Sauce (and maybe some Tums) ready.
Exactly why is Taco Bell handing out millions of dollars worth of free food? For the third year in a row, the chain launched its "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, promising a feeding frenzy of free tacos in the event the away team wins -- or "steals" -- a game on the home team's court during the big hoops tournament. The deal has been triggered every year so far, so it's basically a sure bet that you're getting free tacos for the occasion every year at this point, unless the company discontinues the promotion. It's also a good opportunity to appreciate basketball, if you're not already a fan.
As Kerry Tatlock, the NBA's head of marketing partnerships, put it in a recent statement, "'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' adds another level of competition to the mix and unites fans to rally around something everyone can get behind -- free tacos."
Last year, the Golden State Warriors stole everyone free tacos when they triumphed over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3. The Warriors also triggered the deal in 2016 when they beat -- you guess it -- the Cavaliers in Game 4. The Warriors were basically undefeated taco champions until now.
With a series of wins so far, it's pretty clear which team will end up winning the championship. But with the free taco deal secured, you've got something to celebrate regardless of who you're rooting for.
