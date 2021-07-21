Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell on Thursday

Thursday is a great day to throw out your lunch plans. That's because everyone in America gets free Taco Bell, all thanks to basketball. More specifically, you can thank the Milwaukee Bucks for overcoming an 18-point deficit at halftime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals and going on to defeat the Phoenix Suns. The big win earned them the championship title and triggered the fast food chain's nationwide deal for free tacos.

When and How to Get Free Taco Bell Today

Unlike some of the previous Taco Bell giveaways tied to the NBA finals, which only lasted for a few hours, you're getting ample time to go out and get your hands on the free food. All you have to do is head to your nearest T-Bell, and they'll give you. You can redeem the offer via the chain's website, mobile app, or even the in-restaurant kiosks, though if you order at the drive-thru or the register, you'll be able to choose a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a Crunchy Taco, or a Soft Taco instead of the standard Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Taco. You don't need to bring a coupon or buy anything to get in on the feeding frenzy, but admit it, chances are you'll leave with at least an order of Nacho Fries , now that they're back on the menu.

The deal is even better for those who are part of the Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program. Members get early access to the free tacos all day on Wednesday, July 21, according to a spokesperson for the chain.

Just keep in mind that the promotion is limited to one free taco per person, so it'll be more of a snack than a whole meal. There's also a chance that Taco Bell locations will run out of the freebies before the day's up, so you may want to get there sooner rather than later, especially now that the company is dealing with supply issues for some ingredients.