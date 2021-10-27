Topo Chico Hard Setlzer Is Giving Out Free Tattoos for Día De Los Muertos

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer wants to help LA-based fans of the delicious beverage celebrate Día De Los Muertos with free custom tattoos. The company designed a flash sheet of tattoos that will be tattooed on by famous Latina tattoo artists Christina Ramos and Noemi Barajas.

On November 1, if you are around in LA, you can head down to Kiss Kiss Tattoo between 6:30 and 9:30 pm PST to get free tattoos (permanent or temporary), free Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and music by DJ Chava.