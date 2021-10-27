Topo Chico Hard Setlzer Is Giving Out Free Tattoos for Día De Los Muertos
If you're in LA you can take advantage of the event.
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer wants to help LA-based fans of the delicious beverage celebrate Día De Los Muertos with free custom tattoos. The company designed a flash sheet of tattoos that will be tattooed on by famous Latina tattoo artists Christina Ramos and Noemi Barajas.
On November 1, if you are around in LA, you can head down to Kiss Kiss Tattoo between 6:30 and 9:30 pm PST to get free tattoos (permanent or temporary), free Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and music by DJ Chava.
You can reserve your spot at the event through Eventbrite, though it will still be first come, first serve. To attend, you will have to be 21+ and have proof of vaccination. You will be able to choose from four different iconic images for your tattoos. There will be La Chancla, La Cura, La Cavalera, and La Veladora to choose from.
For those not in Los Angeles, the Topo Chico Hard Seltzers are available nationwide.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.