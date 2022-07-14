Train Rides in Spain Will Be Free Starting in September

The Spanish government sees how much inflation has affected people and is looking to ease the cost crunch by making a significant portion of train rides free. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez announced on July 12 that commuter trains, commuter routes in Catalonia, and mid-distance regional lines would no longer have fares, according to CNN.

The qualifying trains are operated by the national company Renfe. Train rides will be free between September 1 to December 31, 2022. For tourists, this means you'll be able to get between Barcelona, Seville, Madrid, and Bilbao for free. You'll also have access to smaller towns outside these major cities without additional travel costs.

Timeout reported that the free tickets would only be available for multi-trip tickets, not single fares. Keep that in mind when planning out your travel. If you are planning a trip to Spain this last portion of the year, you can take out some of your allotted inter-country travel budget and spend it on food.