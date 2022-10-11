Here's How to Travel to This Picturesque Italian Region for Free

Save money on your next Italian escapade and do some good for the environment in one fell swoop. The Friuli Venezia Giulia region of the country, in the northeastern-most corner, is newly offering travelers a refund on their Trenitalia train tickets. According to a post on Italy's tourism website, you will be able to book train tickets to Grado, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Udine, Trieste, and Friuli Venezia Giulia stations and receive a refund through May 31, 2022.

The effort is not only to drive tourism to the northern region, but also to promote sustainable transit. You'll also be given an FVGcard, which will give you numerous discounts and free tickets to even more fully enjoy cities like Trieste.

In order to take advantage of the offer, plan on staying in Friuli Venezia Giulia for at least two nights. CNN reports that in order to get the deal that travelers must book a package that includes a hotel participating in the promotion. After purchasing your combination hotel and train tickets, the cost of the tickets will be deducted from your total payment.

Learn more about the deal at the tourism website. Make sure to check out Thrillist's suggestions for your Italian vacation planning before you book.