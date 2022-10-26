Here's How to Get an All-Expenses-Paid Trip to Alaska

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is offering one lucky person the opportunity of a lifetime. One person will be able to win the grand prize of an unforgettable trip to Alaska, along with a guest of their choosing. The giveaway is part of ASMI’s promotion of Alaska’s wild seafood.

To enter the contest, start by following Alaska Seafood (@AlaskaSeafood) on Instagram and Facebook. Then leave a comment on the sweepstakes post explaining why you would Make the Wild Choice (to choose wild seafood, of course). At that point, if you are a resident of the United States and at least 18 years old, you’ll be eligible to win. Make sure to enter by November 18.

The winner will be selected at random on November 28. The winner of the Grand Prize will receive three nights of hotel accommodations, roundtrip airfare, and $800 worth of gift cards for meals. The trip can be taken anytime between December 2022 and December 31, 2023.

Learn more about Alaskan Seafood and the chance to win this trip on the Alaska Seafood trip.