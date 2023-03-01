Here's How to Get a Luxury Vacation to Capri Worth $18,000 for Free

If you've been dreaming of going on a luxury vacation but can't even afford the luxury skincare products at the department store (me), I have a tip that could increase your likelihood of enjoying a beautiful sunset in Capri. Chloe Wine Collection has partnered with Tripadvisor to give one lucky winner a Capri island vacation for two worth $18,000.

"Chloe's iconic Pinot Grigio comes from Italy, so we knew we wanted the destination to pay homage to its Italian roots," said Jeff Dubiel, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wine Group, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "We felt Capri matched the sophistication and timelessness of the wine, and we are so excited to offer this trip of a lifetime."

The trip will cover a five-night hotel stay, roundtrip airfare, food, and other expenses. You can enter to win between March 1 and April 30. You can enter through Tripadvisor's website. In order to be eligible to win, you must be at least 21 years old and a resident of the United States.

If you don't win this trip, Thrillist still has a ton of tips and tricks for having a great time in Capri.