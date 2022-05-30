Here's How to Win a Free Trip to Rome This Summer

GetYourGuide, a travel and tour company, wants to give one lucky person an experience of a lifetime in Rome. The company is offering the winner of the giveaway and a guest "48 Hours at the Vatican," a trip that will include a few once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. This could be your chance to stand in the streets of Rome and say, "Sing to me, Paolo!"

The trip winner will receive two tickets to the "Turning on the lights at the Vatican Museums" tour. The experience is an exclusive opportunity to open up the Vatican Museum with the head key keeper, or Clavigero, before the crowds of the day arrive. You'll be able to roam empty halls, see rooms and terraces generally off-limits to the public, and take in the Sistine Chapel without the throngs of thousands of people who are normally there. You'll be able to skip all the lines, avoid all of the crowds, and have exclusive access to art.

"In Rome, tens of thousands of tourists visit the Vatican Museums every day. With our exclusive and free tour with the Head Key Keeper, we enable a small private group of travelers to have an unforgettable visit to the Vatican and gain an experience that is not frequently available to the public," Jean-Gabriel Duveau, vice president of brands and partnerships of GetYourGuide, told Thrillist in a statement.

Along with this tour, you'll receive a voucher for 3,000 euros to spend on flights and accommodations and a GetYourGuide voucher for 1,000 euros to spend on any tours and activities you desire. To enter the giveaway, head to GetYourGuide.com and submit your entry by June 10, 2022. The winner will be announced on June 13.

Are you already planning a trip to Rome this summer? There are more opportunities to access this exclusive Vatican tour through additional tour giveaways this summer. A limited number of tickets will be available for the "Turning on the Lights at Vatican Museums" on a first-come, first-serve basis on the website for a tour on June 14, 2022.

So, even if you don't win a roundtrip, all-expenses-paid trip to Rome, you might still have an opportunity to get access to an ultra exclusive tour. If you end up in the ancient city, you can check out Thrillist's recommendations for the best places to eat and some other great things to see and do while you're there.