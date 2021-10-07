Celebrate National Pierogi Day with Free Swag

October 8 is National Pierogi Day, and in honor of such a momentous occasion, Mrs. T's Pierogies is launching its very own line of clothes and accessories emblazoned with the beloved and hearty potato-based food. It makes sense when you consider that the company founded the special day back in 2008.

Mrs. T's Pierogies is releasing a free collection at NationalPierogyDayShop.com on October 8. Fanny packs, scrunchies, sweatshirts, and lunch boxes will be available to order from the site while supplies last.

"Our fans have been hungry for the chance to show their pierogi love on their sleeve for years, and we couldn't be more excited to finally give them the chance to do exactly that," said Tom Twardzik, President, Mrs. T's Pierogies, in a press release.

There are no strings attached to the free merchandise. You'll just have to be quick. Once the limited supply runs out, it will be gone. The shop opens at 12:00 pm ET on October 8, so set an alarm if you want to get your hands on a scrunchie or a sweatshirt. Just a warning, only one item will be allowed per custom, so make sure you've picked out what you want ahead of the shop's online opening.