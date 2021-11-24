You Can Get a Free Uber Home on Thanksgiving Eve Just for Drinking Budweiser Zero

The night out before Thanksgiving is a time-honored tradition, known to many as "Blackout Wednesday" for obvious reasons. You hit up your hometown bar, maybe toss back one too many Buds, and make regrettable eyes at your high school flame, who definitely thinks they've got a shot again. They don't

While you might still wake up with ex regrets, to avoid any real next-day scaries, Uber is partnering with Budweiser to get folks home safe this Thanksgiving Eve. On November 24, across 30 cities—including New York, Boston, and Chicago—anyone who partakes in a complimentary Budweiser Zero beer between 12 and 1 am local time (or signs the brand's pledge to drink responsibly) can score $25 off their ride home from the bars.

"There is a fine line between a good night and a bad morning, and some people may regret having those one or two extra beers at the end of the evening," Budweiser said in a statement to Thrillist. "That is why this Thanksgiving Eve, November 24, Budweiser Zero is launching "Zero Hour" at participating bars across the US and partnering with Uber to help ensure consumers find a stress-free ride home after reuniting with friends and loved ones this holiday season."