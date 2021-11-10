Green Giant Wants to Give You an Ugly Sweater for Thanksgiving

Everyone is aware that ugly sweaters are pretty standard for holiday gatherings in December, which is cool. After all, there are so many options for ugly sweaters with some variation of snowflakes stitched on them. But for those of us who aren't celebrating any winter holidays or need an ice breaker for Thanksgiving, Green Giant is offering an ugly sweater for the autumnal crowd.

The vegetable company is giving away hundreds of free casserole-themed sweaters between November 10 and 17 to give a very green alternative to the traditional sweater. To enter the contest, all you have to do is visit greengiant.com/uglysweaters for a chance to win.

Not only will you have an opportunity to win the sweater, but it will also launch Green Giant's support of the anti-hunger organization No Kid Hungry. Every photo of a casserole shared on social media that tags @GreenGiant and is posted with the hashtag #PasstheCasserole will translate into one dollar donated to No Kid Hungry. Green Giant will donate a minimum of $25,000 and a maximum of $50,000 based on the shared casseroles. Any pictures tagged and hashtagged between November 18 and 25 will equal $1 toward fighting hunger.

"Green Giant vegetables have been a staple casserole ingredient in American households for generations and this Thanksgiving we wanted to bring the beloved veggie side dishes to center stage," said Jordan Greenberg, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for B&G Foods, in a press release. "We are quite literally giving Americans the opportunity to wear their love of all things casserole on their sleeves, and using this timely, together-at-the-table moment to support the important work being done by No Kid Hungry."

A free sweater for you, a donation to a great organization, and an opportunity to share a food pic on Instagram? There's no downside!