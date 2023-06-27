Your Workout Routine Could Get You a Free VIP Trip to Beyoncé's LA Concert

For those of you who need a lot of motivation to work up a sweat (me), [solidcore] is offering probably the biggest ever incentive to do so. Between now and July 22, any person who takes eight classes at the boutique fitness studio will be eligible to win an all-expenses-paid trip to see Beyoncé's Renaissance tour in LA. The trip will include flights, hotel accommodations at Hotel Ziggy, and VIP box seats at Queen Bey's show on September 2. The winner of this giveaway will be able to bring a plus one of their choice, and get a chance to grab brunch with the [solidcore] team.

To enter, you'll need to complete your eight classes by July 22, and you'll need to make the bookings through your [solidcore] account. Each class you take after eight classes will serve as an additional entry into the giveaway. So theoretically, you could take 16 classes and get nine entries into the drawing. Not only would taking 16 classes in such a short period of time leave you with the core strength and pelvic floor muscles of a warrior, but your odds of seeing Beyoncé in the most VIP way possible are increased. The irreplaceable summer challenge is live now, and you can sign up for classes through the app or through solidcore.co.