Get a Free VIP Trip to Coachella for You and a Friend

Making friends as an adult is tough. Bonds formed solely through proximity aren't what they used to be—and maybe for good reason. You know yourself a little bit better now. But, that does mean it can be hard to meet new people. Absolut and Hey! Vina are teaming up to give away Weekend 2 VIP tickets to Coachella, with all of your travel and accommodations included.

Hey! Vina is a tech company that is basically Tinder but just for friendships. In order to be eligible to win an all-expenses-paid VIP experience to Coachella, simply head to this website and submit an application. If you're interested in meeting someone to take on this festival with you, you can download the Hey! Vina app and create an account. Then, you'll take the Find Your Best Festival Friend Quiz, and start swiping to meet potential matches.

Make sure to submit your entry by April 16. The winner of the two VIP tickets to Weekend 2 of Coachella must be at least 21 years old, as does the friend of your choice! In addition to airfare, accommodation, and tickets, the selected winner will also be given $500 to cover festival-related expenses.

You can find the complete rules and enter the competition here.