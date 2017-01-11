You Can Get a Week of Free Yoga in Honor of National Yoga Month, Which Is a Thing

Guess what? There is such a thing as National Yoga Month. Guess what? That month is now. Guess what else? It means you can get a truckload of free yoga backed into your lazy self. There are 1,600 yoga studios across the United States that are giving away a free week of yoga classes, meaning that even if you had no clue about any national yoga anything, there's still some reason to enjoy National Yoga Month.

Here's how it's done: Head to the Yoga Health Foundation website. Enter your information to find a yoga studio near you and they'll email you a coupon that can be redeemed at one of the participating studios. Then you can start downward dogging your way to health.