Wendy's Is Celebrating Its 50th Birthday With Free Food

Bust out the burgers and light some candles in your Frosty. Wendy's, the square-shaped burger chain, is turning 50 years-old. Yes, the big 5-0. And to celebrate, the pigtailed burger slinger is giving away tons of free food.
Austin: The Ultimate Local's Guide
Of course, Wendy's isn't just handing out zillions of burgers. Like most fast food deals these days, you have to buy something in order to score the free grub. This should come as no surprise if you frequent deal-prone chains like Wendy's, Burger King, McDonald's, and Starbucks.
So exactly how do you get the free food? You have to scan the "Sip & Scan" icon on any Wendy's drink cup or takeout bag you get with a purchase. Scanning the icon in the Wendy's mobile app will unlock a free menu item you can snag on your next Wendy's run. The freebies range from a Dave's Single cheeseburger to fries to a free Frosty, which you can make extra festive by opting for the new birthday cake flavor.
Download the Wendy's app to access the scanner and cross your fingers you unlock your go-to order. Thankfully, the free food promotion isn't just a single day celebration. Wendy's said it's giving out free food through January 3, 2020.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.