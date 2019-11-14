Thrillist
Food & Drink

Wendy's Is Celebrating Its 50th Birthday With Free Food

By Published On 11/14/2019 By Published On 11/14/2019
BobNoah / Shutterstock.com

Bust out the burgers and light some candles in your Frosty. Wendy's, the square-shaped burger chain, is turning 50 years-old. Yes, the big 5-0. And to celebrate, the pigtailed burger slinger is giving away tons of free food. 

Of course, Wendy's isn't just handing out zillions of burgers. Like most fast food deals these days, you have to buy something in order to score the free grub. This should come as no surprise if you frequent deal-prone chains like Wendy's, Burger King, McDonald's, and Starbucks. 

So exactly how do you get the free food? You have to scan the "Sip & Scan" icon on any Wendy's drink cup or takeout bag you get with a purchase. Scanning the icon in the Wendy's mobile app will unlock a free menu item you can snag on your next Wendy's run. The freebies range from a Dave's Single cheeseburger to fries to a free Frosty, which you can make extra festive by opting for the new birthday cake flavor

Download the Wendy's app to access the scanner and cross your fingers you unlock your go-to order. Thankfully, the free food promotion isn't just a single day celebration. Wendy's said it's giving out free food through January 3, 2020. 

Want More Free Food?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, and holiday gift card deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kat Thompson is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @katthompsonn