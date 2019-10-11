Wendy's Will Give You a Free Cheeseburger Every Week This Month

Wendy's square beef burger patties are in a league of their own. As the pigtailed chain often touts, they're fresh -- never frozen -- for better quality. Hence the tagline, "Quality is our recipe." That's why if you get an opportunity to get a juicy Wendy's burger for free, you take it.
That opportunity has arrived. Wendy's is giving out a free Dave's Single on all mobile order purchases through nearly the rest of October. For those unaware, the Dave's Single -- named after Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas -- consists of a quarter pound of beef, two slices of melty American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, raw onions, and pickles on a toasted bun. Ketchup and mayonnaise make a welcomed appearance, too.
You can access the deal simply by placing an order through Wendy's mobile app or online at Wendys.com. Once satisfied with your cart of spicy nuggets and Frosties, find the "add offer" button and click on Dave's Single. Then add it to your order. That's it -- you'll get your chili and fries, but also a classic cheeseburger tacked on, free of charge.
According to the fine print attached to the offer in the Wendy's mobile app's, the free burger deal is only available through October 27. But there's good news, too: You can use the offer once per week until then.
