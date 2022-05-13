Here's How You Can Get a Free White Castle Cheese Slider This Weekend

There are some fun food holidays in May. For starters, you've got National Buttermilk Biscuit Day. But there is another newer holiday that can't go unmentioned, National Slider Day. White Castle is giving away free cheese sliders to celebrate the holiday.

The holiday, which falls on May 15, was actually created by White Castle in 2015. The iconic tiny burger brand introduced the holiday to celebrate its steamed-grilled hamburger.

This year to snag a free slider, all you have to do is present a digital coupon that can be found on the brand's social media channels. Fans don't even have to make an initial purchase to score the deal. Just get that digital coupon when it goes live, and go.

The burger chain is expecting to give away tens of thousands of cheese sliders at its more than 350 locations, according to a press release from the company. Be one of those orders and get your cheese slider on National Slider Day.