White Castle Is Giving Out Free 10-Packs of Sliders to Commemorate 'Harold & Kumar'

If you’ve got a wicked case of the munchies, nothing can keep you from hang gliding off a cliff to your favorite burger chain. Just ask Harold and Kumar, who went to this athletic extreme in the cult classic Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle exactly 15 years ago. There obviously was no Uber Eats option at the time, but fans of the chain are in luck in this golden age of food delivery, because Uber Eats is giving away 1 million White Castle sliders to celebrate the movie anniversary and launch of White Castle on the app.
From July 30 through August 31, Uber Eats and White Castle will give you 10 free original sliders with any $10 purchase from the burger chain through the app. To work this magic, click the “Sack of 10 Original Sliders” option from the app’s White Castle menu and use the promo code 1MILLIONSLIDERS. Just make sure you don’t get Harold and Kumar-level stoned and accidentally order one million sliders with the promo code SACKOF10 (to be clear, that won't work).
You can also order the “Harold & Kumar,” inspired by the protagonists' go-to meal, which includes 30 sliders, five orders of French fries, and four Cherry Cokes (or Diet Cokes if you’re more of a Kumar) for $23.40. That’s what it would cost in 2004, and you don’t have to travel, so sit back, put the movie on, and put away your unpowered flying apparatus.
