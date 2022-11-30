If You Want to Try Sprite's New Flavor You'll Have to Head to This Fast Food Favorite

For the major Sprite fans out there, you'll want to head to White Castle to test out its new and exclusive flavor of Sprite. According to the Fast Food Post, White Castle partnered with Captain Puffy, a gaming streamer, to launch the Sprite Puffy Mix.

Available now until December 31, 2022, the new drink mixes the classic Lemon-Lime flavor of Sprite with grape and raspberry flavoring. You can order the new drink in-person, for carryout, and through online ordering, so there are plenty of ways to get your hands on this new and unique flavor.