If You Want to Try Sprite's New Flavor You'll Have to Head to This Fast Food Favorite
And you can try it for free.
For the major Sprite fans out there, you'll want to head to White Castle to test out its new and exclusive flavor of Sprite. According to the Fast Food Post, White Castle partnered with Captain Puffy, a gaming streamer, to launch the Sprite Puffy Mix.
Available now until December 31, 2022, the new drink mixes the classic Lemon-Lime flavor of Sprite with grape and raspberry flavoring. You can order the new drink in-person, for carryout, and through online ordering, so there are plenty of ways to get your hands on this new and unique flavor.
Even more exciting? If you are a member of White Castle’s reward program Craver Nation, you can get a free Sprite Puffy Mix by ordering online or through the White Castle App. Simply use the promo code PUFFY at checkout.
Happy sipping!
Want more food deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.