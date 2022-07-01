Here's How to Win Free Orange Orange Chicken for a Year from Panda Express

On July 15, 2022, Orange Chicken will celebrate its 35th anniversary. In 1987, Executive Chef Andy Kao introduced the dish, and since then, Panda Express has reported that 103 million pounds of it are served each year.

To help mark such a momentous occasion, Panda Express wants to thank all of the loyal Orange Chicken fans out there. The chain is offering everyone some gifts, including a grand prize of winning a lifetime’s supply of original Orange Chicken.

To enter to win, simply sign in to your Panda Express account at OrangeChickenLove.com between July 1 and July 14 to RSVP for your surprise. On July 15, head back to OrangeChickenLove.com to redeem your gift. The gift will be a code, which you can redeem in the Panda Express App or through PandaExpress.com.

One lucky person will receive free Orange Chicken. Still, there are also opportunities to redeem $0.35 Orange Chicken for a year, $0.35 Orange Chicken for a month, or a one-time opportunity to get Orange Chicken for $0.35. There will also be opportunities to win 35% off an order of Orange Chicken. Make sure to redeem your gift as early as possible because they are only available while supplies last.

So, no matter what, you’ll be able to, at the very least, score some deeply discounted Orange Chicken. But at best, you’ll be able to eat the delicious dish as much as you could possibly desire.