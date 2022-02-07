Applebee's Is Throwing 20 Free Buffalo Wings Into Orders for Your Super Bowl Party

The unofficial chicken wing holiday—the Super Bowl—is less than a week away. And although we know there are plenty of other things to chow down on during the big game, chicken wings are a staple.

Applebee's wants to help fans prepare for the big game by offering free wings and free delivery on February 13. Well, the wings aren't totally free. You can get 20 boneless wings and free delivery if you spend over $40 on Applebee's website or mobile app. Choose from wing flavors like BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, and Honey Pepper, and between either a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery.

To get the game-day deal, fill up your cart with $40 worth of Applebee's finest, then add 20 pieces of boneless wings to your order. Use promo code BIGGAME22 at checkout to secure your free wings.