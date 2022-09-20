Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year.

Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off on foot and, in some cases, taking flight to scout out a free cooler of their own. Their enthusiastic efforts are understandable because these coolers aren't cheap. Yeti's average-sized coolers can run up to $800, while its most expensive option costs a whopping $1,500.

Even if these icy containers were cheap, who doesn't love free stuff? Not to mention the fact that in addition to bragging rights, you can also feel self-righteous about clearing the beaches of plastic waste. It's a win-win.

These bougie beverage boxes are going fast. One astute cooler spotter reportedly grabbed 20 of them. Why would they need that many? Who knows. One can only hope they have a Robin Hood-like plan to distribute their wealth and good fortune evenly.

Alas, there are still a ton of coolers out there, so get in a car or hop on a flight and get going. This deal is only available for a limited time while supplies last. But don't take our word for it; look at the photographic evidence below.