New Yorkers Can Fly to Paris for $139 With This Budget-Friendly Airline Right Now

France officially reopened to US travelers just last week, making us dream of croissants and soufflé and foie gras.

Turns out, you won't even have to break the bank to make those dreams a reality: New Yorkers can now fly to Paris for just $139 (each way—which is still under $300 roundtrip) with budget-friendly airline French Bee.

The discount carrier, which launched in 2016, is introducing direct flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris Orly Airport beginning July 15, and fares for non-stop one-way flights are under $150, Travel + Leisure reports. That even includes a 26-pound carry-on.

"We are convinced that price remains a decisive factor," French Bee CEO Marc Rochet said in a statement to T+L. "We are ready to meet the competitive challenge of this New York-Paris route."

The route will take off from Newark at 10:55 pm four nights a week, and arrive in Paris the next day at 12:20 pm, per T+L. The Paris to New York route departs at 6:45 pm and returns at 9 pm.

While this marks French Bee's first route from the East Coast, the carrier has plenty of other cheap long-haul flights, including between Paris, San Francisco, and Tahiti—all of which boast similarly low prices. The San Fran and Paris routes are just $189 a pop and you can snag a flight from San Francisco to Tahiti for $329.

All seats come equipped with USB and electrical ports, headphone plugs, and in-flight entertainment, so you can catch up on your movies, music, and TV shows. French Bee also offers Wi-Fi (plans range from $4 to $29 a flight), as well as meals, Champagne, pillows, eye masks, and earplugs on two of its three classes of service.

h/t Travel + Leisure