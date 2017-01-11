These French Bulldogs Really Hate Yoda

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is arriving this week and humans are going bonkers for it. But will someone please think of the poor dogs? What do the dogs think? Are they excited? Are their sports teams hosting theme nights?

Well, they're glad you asked. Frankly, Star Wars is ruining the holiday season for them. Just ask these two french bulldogs who prepared to stand up to the injustice of it all. They've decided to destroy Yoda.

Crockett and Tubbs, the Instagram star French bulldogs in question, recently had a showdown with an animatronic light saber-wielding Yoda. It didn't go great for the bulldogs, but it was entertaining. In fact, it was so entertaining that their Star Wars-loving human — presumably their social media intern — posted a sequel. A The Bulldogs Strike Back. An Episode II: The Bone Wars.