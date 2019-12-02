There Might Be a French Fry Shortage, Thanks to a Poor Potato Harvest

Your beloved French fries are under attack. And by attack, we mean cold weather and bad growing conditions have screwed up potato crops in Idaho, Alberta, North Dakota, and Minnesota, where most potatoes are grown. And because of this, it looks like America could face a bit of a potato shortage. Can you live without French fries? Or mashed potatoes? Potatoes au gratin? I'm not sure if I can.
The potatoes, which can sometimes take over 100 days to grow depending on the variety, were damaged due to frosty temperatures, which forced some farmers in North Dakota and Minnesota to abandon their harvesting supplies, according to a report by Bloomberg.
“French fry demand has just been outstanding lately, and so supplies can’t meet the demand,” Travis Blacker, industry-relations director with the Idaho Potato Commission, told the business publication. Because of this, it is suspected that the price for potatoes will shoot up, especially for larger potatoes which are favored for making French fries.
However, Kevin MacIsaac, the general manager of the United Potato Growers of Canada, called the scenario a "manageable situation" in a phone interview with Bloomberg, which gives us some hope that we will still find mashed potatoes on our dinner tables during the holidays. If anything, maybe we'll just have to deal with yuca fries and sweet potato mash while we wait for next year's crop to flourish.
Tackle 7 Pounds of Seafood in One Sandwich
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.