French Farmers Are Hiding Notes Inside Their Oysters to Catch Mollusk Thieves

According to French publication RFI , Guinot started putting hand-typed notes inside empty shells, hiding these among his batch of tempting oysters. The note resembled Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket, as it promised the finder that they could "win their own weight in oysters"—all they had to do was call the number on the note to claim the prize. But, instead of a giveaway, Guinot had created his very own track and trace system.

French oyster farmers are the number one producers of the mollusks in Europe. French oysters are a famous delicacy , and correspondingly expensive. So, when oyster thieves began heisting them from Cristophe Guinot's farm in Port-Leucate, he got creative when coming up with a way to catch the robbers.

If the caller had purchased the oysters from a known vendor, and this is always the first question Guinot asks callers, Guinot informs them that they did not, in fact, win a prize. But if the caller purchased the oysters from a vendor that Guinot did not work with, he'd inform the police, who would then be able to track down the mollusk thieves.

In the years since Guinot has put this anti-theft measure into place, other farmers in the same Languedoc region of France have adopted the measure.

So far, it's been effective. "It has had a dissuasive effect," Guinot told Reuters. The farmer hasn't had any thefts since implementing the system in 2016.

Farmers in other regions haven't been so lucky. Reuters reported that nearly $23,000 worth of oysters were stolen from one farm between October and November of 2021.

Maybe some homemade notes will work for those unlucky oyster farmers as well.