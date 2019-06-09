Watch a Bunch of French People Struggle Pronouncing Words in English

Yes, Americans frequently struggle with even basic French pronunciation. You may have noticed if you've ever waited in line at a bakery. That struggle with language happens to everyone. That includes people in countries that are more traditionally multilingual.
It also includes people in France attempting to correctly pronounce words in English. It absolutely goes both ways. Those struggles were highlighted in a new video from French Morning, where people on the street were asked to pronounce words in English that range from a little tricky to so long and complex that native English speakers would likely struggle with them as well. (We see you, "psychophysicotherapeutics.")
Words that were included in the impromptu test included "hedgehog," "thorough," "though," and "Massachusetts."
Some of the participants have outstanding reactions, and were game for the challenge. It's fun to watch them crack up at their own difficulties, and maybe even imagine your own struggles if put in a similar situation. However, don't get too high and mighty about one country or the other. Remember that time Jimmy Kimmel asked people outside his studio to name countries on a map? A bunch of Americans failed to identify the United States of America. Languages and geography are fun. Sometimes.
