France's Hottest New Tourist Destination Is the Pharmacy

In France, clubs are out, but pharmacies are in—and exclusive, too. Or at least, that's what most beauty and travel American influencers will tell you.

Surpassing over 130 million views on TikTok, the hashtag #Frenchpharmacy is becoming more and more popular, and it's officially the latest trend sitting at the crossroads between travel and beauty. There is a reason, or better two reasons: accessibility, and price point.

According to many influencers, who have posted a slew of TikTok videos showing off what French pharmacies have to offer, the products available there usually include high-quality brands that are not available in the US, including the famous skincare and sunscreen brand La Roche Posay. Plus, even if some are available in the US, they cost way less in Europe.

Think of the trend as a kind of store and product review. At times, it is even a luxurious experience, too. In one video, TikToker and beauty influencer @glowwithava shares her experience visiting a French pharmacy right after getting off her flight. "When you go straight from your flight to the French pharmacy and they have people measuring your skin's hydration level," reads the overtext, referring to the pharmacist. "This is my kind of people."