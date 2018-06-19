French President Scolds Coolest Teen in the World: 'Call Me Mr. President'

The teens are having a real moment now. They're changing politics, winning Olympic golds, and they aren't even millennials anymore. But now and then it's good to just play the hits. For teens, that means disrespecting authority and looking super cool. And the coolest, least-respectful teen in the world at this moment might be a French student who was scolded on camera by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron was greeting crowds gathered in northern France after visiting the Mont Valérien, a monument honoring French Resistance members killed during World War II. This baddest of French bad boys started singing the Socialist anthem to annoy the leader of one of the great Western republics and added, “How’s it going, Manu?” -- slang for Emmanuel.
The 40-year-old Macron did not love it. Which he made clear to the middle-schooler by saying, “No, you can’t do that. No, no, no, no. You call me Mr. President or Sir."
The teen apologized, but the president apparently saw this as a teachable moment.
“You’re here, at an official ceremony, and you should behave,” he elaborated. “The day you want to start a revolution, you study first in order to obtain a degree and feed yourself, OK? And then you can lecture others.”
The jury's out here on whether the president was in the right. Some thought he had a point and that he taught the teen a valuable lesson. Others think he overreacted.
But we can all agree that teens are rad.
