French's Mustard Has a Beer Now. Yes, a Mustard Beer.

Hot dogs are somehow a coliseum for intense internet debates. Is a hot dog a sandwich? Is it okay to put ketchup on a hot dog? On that last question, it would appear that Oskar Blues feels about beer like Chicagoans feel about hot dogs. It's a place for mustard and not ketchup.

Oskar Blues has launched a beer that is absurd enough that you might actually want to give it a try. The Colorado-based brewery partnered with French's to make French's Mustard Beer. The unlikely duo describes the beer as a "tropical wheat beer brewed with French's Mustard." Naturally, it comes in a mustard yellow can that's reminiscent of the instantly recognizable plastic French's Classic Yellow Mustard bottle.

The recipe is more surprising than the can indicates. Mustard Beer is infused with key lime, lemon, tangerine, and passion fruit. Also, and I can't emphasize this enough, there's yellow mustard in there.

Here's the even more surprising bit: It's not bad. The wheat beer almost drinks like a kettle sour. It's a bit tart with strong citrus flavors rising to the front. Despite the position of top-billing, the mustard isn't the headliner, which is a good thing. You can certainly taste the mustard, but it's most noticeable in the aftertaste.

Am I trying to say I'm taking this over anything I'd normally pick up at the liquor store? Not really. However, it's not a "five-pack" situation where you drink one hard root beer and leave the other five in the refrigerator for three years. It's drinkable basically in the same scenarios you'd want a hot dog, anytime you're sitting out in the sun on a hot August day.

The 5.2% ABV beer is being launched to celebrate National Mustard Day and is French's follow-up to its mustard ice cream that it released in 2019 for Mustard Day. You're going to be able to get your hands on a four-pack starting August 1 through CraftShack, as well as at Oskar Blues taprooms in Boulder and Longmont, Colorado, and Brevard, North Carolina.