French's Is Launching a Mustard Donut & You Can Get It Nationwide
First the mustard ice cream, now this?
French's Mustard is obsessed with making other food and drinks taste just like French's Mustard. There was a controversial ice cream flavor back in 2019, and a beer flavored with the condiment. The brand even released a French's Ketchup popsicle earlier this year.
In honor of National Mustard Day, the company is partnering with New York City-based Dough Doughnuts for yet another wild flavor innovation. This time, it's a mustard-infused donut. The flavor will hit NYC stores on August 6, as well as online for nationwide shipping.
"We've been known to go big for National Mustard Day—with Mustard Ice Cream in 2019, Mustard Beer in 2020, and Mustard Buns in 2021. This year, we’re excited to collaborate with Dough and introduce French’s Mustard Donuts, adding our Classic Yellow Mustard to morning routines," McCormick & Company CMO Jill Pratt said in a press release. "We are as committed as ever to showing off new and exciting ways to enjoy this fan favorite condiment and cannot wait to reinvent breakfast this year."
In addition to the online store, you can snag the donuts—along with French's Mustard Donut-inspired swag—at Dough Doughnut's shops across New York.
Here are the locations:
● Flatiron (14 W. 19th Street)
● Brooklyn (646 Vanderbilt Avenue)
● Astoria (21-70 31st Street)
● Rockefeller Center (10 Rockefeller Center)
● Urbanspace Vanderbilt (230 Park Avenue)
● Smorgasburg (90 Kent Avenue)
"Here at Dough, we've always prided ourselves in creating unexpectedly delicious flavors," Dough Doughnuts owner Steve Klein added in the press release." French's Mustard Donuts presented an opportunity to be imaginative and we couldn’t be more pleased with the results. The iconic tanginess of French's Classic Yellow Mustard complements the sweet glaze and fluffy texture of the doughnut for the perfect bite."
The French's Mustard Donuts will be available online on August 6 beginning at 9 am EST. You can even order a free box of two at DoughDoughnuts.com.