French's Is Launching a Mustard Donut & You Can Get It Nationwide

French's Mustard is obsessed with making other food and drinks taste just like French's Mustard. There was a controversial ice cream flavor back in 2019, and a beer flavored with the condiment. The brand even released a French's Ketchup popsicle earlier this year.

In honor of National Mustard Day, the company is partnering with New York City-based Dough Doughnuts for yet another wild flavor innovation. This time, it's a mustard-infused donut. The flavor will hit NYC stores on August 6, as well as online for nationwide shipping.

"We've been known to go big for National Mustard Day—with Mustard Ice Cream in 2019, Mustard Beer in 2020, and Mustard Buns in 2021. This year, we’re excited to collaborate with Dough and introduce French’s Mustard Donuts, adding our Classic Yellow Mustard to morning routines," McCormick & Company CMO Jill Pratt said in a press release. "We are as committed as ever to showing off new and exciting ways to enjoy this fan favorite condiment and cannot wait to reinvent breakfast this year."